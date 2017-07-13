Double celebration for Sunderland student

A Sunderland student celebrated two of life's biggest milestones on the same day.

Keira Scott combined graduating from The University of Sunderland with her 21st birthday.

The Wearsider graduated at the Stadium of Light alongside more than 2,500 fellow University of Sunderland students.

Keira, said: "It’s a big celebration for the family. It’s my 21st birthday and I’m graduating - they’re all really proud of me.”

The 21-year-old graduated with a first class degree in sociology and one particularly proud member of her family was mum Gillian – who graduated from the University of Sunderland herself in June 2000, when her daughter was four.

And, as Keira leaves university, Gillian is just about to return.

Keira said: "My mum studied Biological Sciences at Sunderland and she’s coming back to do postgraduate study in September. Mum coming here was a definite influence on me.”

In fact this isn’t the first time Keira has ‘graduated’ from the University of Sunderland, she first graduated in 2000 from the university’s St Mary’s Nursery.

Keira said: "My Mum was pregnant with me in her first year, so had to go part-time, graduating in 2000 and 17 years later I’m back.”

Now, Keira is planning to go to Queen’s University Belfast to study Social Science research.