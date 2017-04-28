Double act recall their days at Wetherells

The memories just keep rolling in about Wetherells – the nightclub which was a hit in the swinging ’60s in Sunderland.

This time, they come from Delphine and Domingo Auchterlonie, who performed at the venue back in its heyday. What a double act this was.

A look at the acts at Wetherells.

Delphine told us how our original story, which was published just last month, brought back great memories – of touring the club circuit in the North East and appearing on variety bills.

She added: “Wetherells was one of our first engagements in the country, doubling with the Cavendish in Newcastle.”

In 1961, the Bailey Organisation opened a new nightclub at The Green in Bishopwearmouth and called it Wetherells because it was the name of the family that had run a school of dancing there for more than a century.

Delphine said that the Cavendish and Wetherells were both Baileys, “the top club circuit then”.

She added: “A few months later we were afloat, on the Queen Mary with Rawicz and Landauer.

“We continued in cabaret and theatre on variety bills, travelled to over twenty countries with this, and guitar recitals which continue to this day.”

There’s even an educational twist to this great act, as Delphine explained: “We now also visit schools with many aspects of Spain.”

Delphine also remembered working at Wetherells in 1966 at the Strada in Sunderland and South Shields.

“This was during the World Cup; the teams were Russia, Chile, Italy and North Korea, and we met them all. Obviously not on the day before a match, but can you imagine the fuss nowadays if national footballers were seen in a nightclub during World Cup qualifying rounds.

“The Georgia State Ballet was also in the area so we had a very mixed audience.”

Thanks to Delphine for sharing these wonderful memories.