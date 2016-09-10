Donations for brave Bradley Lowery reaching £450,000

Almost £450,000 has been raised for little Bradley Lowery as his appeal continues for cash to fund life-saving cancer treatment abroad.

Cash is pouring in for the brave youngster who is battling neuroblastoma for a second time and needs £700,000 to receive life-saving treatment in America.

The five-year-old had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

So far, the fund on his Virgin Money page has reached £449,689.12 as generous members of the public dig deep to show their support.

Mum Gemma Lowery, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the support she has received.

She said: “Fundraisng is going brilliantly. The ‘Just £1’ campaign has completely taken off and it is amazing how everyone seems to be getting on board.

“It is really overwhelming, as this time last year we weren’t even sure if we were going to get the money, but now we are starting to get excited about taking him over to America for treatment.”

The funds will go towards the cost of treatment in New York called HU3F8 which is not available in this country.

The treatment uses a “humanized” 3F8 antibody to kill neuroblastoma cells.

His family said Bradley is still in and out of hospital as he receives chemotherapy treatment, which hopes to get rid of as much of the cancer as possible before the family go to America.

Gemma added: “Bradley is not really aware of the fundraising appeal for him. He has been quite poorly as he is undergoing chemotherapy at the moment, but he is enjoying all of the presents people are giving him!

“People have been really generous and he was over the moon when some Sunderland fans came over to see him.

“Their support has been quite overwhelming and the support we have had from celebrities has been surreal.

“I never in a million years expected all this support. It’s crazy.

“It really helps and we definitely appreciate it.

“We have 10 people on our fundraising team who have worked so hard and we really appreciate all the support from the Sunderland fans and from the club.”

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight