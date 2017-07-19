Dog dies after South Tyneside cliff fall

A dog has died after falling from cliffs on South Tyneside.

The Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were paged to the cliffs at Whitburn Coastal Park shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Sunderland inshore lifeboat attended but was unable to approach the cliff base to reach the animal so it was recovered by the teams up the cliff.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "Sadly the dog was deceased. A team member took the dog and its owners to the local vet."