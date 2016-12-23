Dog and horse police teams tell a festive tail of dedication

Paws for thought for this team who will be joining their police colleagues to tackle crime and disorder this Christmas.

Northumbria Police’s four legged friends are gearing to ensure the North East’s community stay safe during the celebrations.

Police Dog Bruno looking festive.

The force’s dog section and the mounted section will be on duty across the festive period - and they’ve been donning some Christmas outfits to get them in the spirit.

The dogs will be supporting response officers in day-to-day duties while the police horses will be on Boxing Day duty for the football at St James’ Park, when Newcastle take on Sheffield Wednesday, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Both sections are part of the operations department which will be supporting police across the North East for Christmas and New Year.

Superintendent Geoff Logan, deputy head of the department, said: “Our police animals are a really important asset for the force and will be vital to the work we’re doing this Christmas.

The public absolutely love following their working day on social media and no doubt they will see both our dogs and horses out on duty over this festive period. Superintendent Geoff Logan

“The public absolutely love following their working day on social media and no doubt they will see both our dogs and horses out on duty over this festive period.

“It is easy for us to forget that hundreds of our officers will be out on the streets to keep the public safe this Christmas which means they’ll be sacrificing time at home with their families.

“Our wonderful police animals will be joining them but we take the very best care of them and we have already been assured that Santa will be treating them to an apple or two between shifts.

“If you see our officers about this Christmas make sure you go and say hello.

Sergeant Stu Coates and Pc Julia Wright with police horse Paddington.

“Our animals in particular love to meet new people.”