Do you recognise these tools?

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify the owners of suspected stolen property.

On Wednesday, June 28, police searched an address in Shiney Row, Houghton, and found a number of tools which are believed to have been stolen from Ford transit vans.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Shiney Row on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and has been released under investigation.

Officers are keen to identify the owners of the property so it can be returned to them and have released photographs of the tools.

Anyone who believes the property belongs to them is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference on 602 280717.