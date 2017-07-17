Disney cruise ship to be our guest on River Tyne visit

Crowds will be animated with joy when the Disney Magic cruise ship makes a return to the Tyne.

The liner is expected to enter the river’s piers at around 7.30am on Wednesday, with its passengers to spend the day in the region before departing at 6.30pm.

The vessel attracted crowds of bystanders as she visited in June last year, with her latest stop expected to draw in fans once again.

Her estimated 2,400 guests will set out on trips to the region’s attractions including Washington Old Hall, Durham Cathedral, Alnwick Garden and Hadrian’s Wall.

Suggested vantage points to watch as the ship comes and goes include South Shields Pier, the Herd Groyne, Little Haven Beach, The Lawe Top and along the river at The Customs

House and Mill Dam, with Harbour Drive and the Customs House among the car parks listed.

Nolan Gray, the port’s business development director, said: “It is great to welcome Disney Cruise Lines back with the return of Disney Magic.

“We look forward to welcoming their guests during their time in the North East.”

Disney Magic departed Dover on Sunday, July 9, first visiting Le Havre in France, St Peter Port in Guernsey, Dublin, Liverpool, Greenock on the Clyde near Glasgow, the Hebrides, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands and Invergordon, before she will head to the Northumbria Quay in North Shields.

Once she leaves, the ship, which has 11 public decks and a staff of 950, will be at sea for a day before arriving back in Dover on Friday morning.

Disney’s ships use the iconic first seven notes of the When You Wish Upon a Star song melody as their horn signal and are the only cruise liners to have four captains - the ship’s captain,

Captain Mickey, Captain Hook and Captain Jack Sparrow.

The boat will not be open to visitors.

Her movements can be followed here.

Ferry tale ending for followers of cruise ship

A chance to chase the Disney ship as it leaves the River Tyne is on offer to passengers of the Shields Ferry.

The service will run a special trip to watch the liner as she departs from the North East on Wednesday evening.

The ferry will leave the South Shields landing at 6pm, with tickets available on a first come, first served basis as the trip boards from 5.30pm.

Tickets for adults are £5 and £3 for children.

The ferry will follow the Disney Magic cruise ship to the mouth of the Tyne.

A small tuck shop will be available on board serving refreshments.

The ferry’s manager, Carol Timlin, said: “We’re delighted to be running a river trip for people to get up close to the Disney Magic ship.

“The views from our ferry will be fantastic. “It’ll be great fun for people of all ages.”

Proceeds from the trip will go to Metro Radio Cash for Kids appeal, which raises money for under privileged children in North East.

For further details visit www.nexus.org.uk, the Shields Ferry’s Facebook page or call Nexus on (0191) 20 20 747.