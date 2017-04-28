Disgraced Sunderland police officer jailed for helping drug dealer pal is kicked off force

A Wearside police officer who was jailed for two years for helping a drugs gang has been dismissed after more than 20 years' service.

Pc Gary Christie was sentenced after being convicted of passing confidential police information to convicted cocaine dealer Asa Dobbing.

During a three-day trial at Teesside Crown Court, a jury heard Christie was lifelong friends with Dobbing.

He was part of a circle of friends based around the Ashbrooke pub in Stannington Grove, Sunderland, and its football team, which was managed by Dobbing.

When Jamie Malloy, one of Dobbing's drugs couriers, was arrested, Christie searched police computers for information about Malloy after being asked to do so by Dobbing.

Christie, 42, of Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, denied misconduct in public office, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August 2012 and April 2014.

He was acquitted by the jury of conspiracy, but convicted of misconduct.

He has now been dismissed from Northumbria Police without notice following a misconduct hearing at Houghton Police Station.

Dobbing, 37, of Ryhope Grange Court, Sunderland, who is already serving 14 years for drugs dealing, was given an extra year for aiding and abetting Christie to commit misconduct.

Northumbria Police did not want to comment on Christie's misconduct hearing.