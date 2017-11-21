Disabled man robbed of cash while on mobility scooter

A disabled man was robbed of money while out on his mobility scooter.

The robbery happened between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, November 15, under the flyover of the A195 near Northumberland Road and Manor Road in Washington.

Two men approached a 51-year-old man, who was on a mobility scooter, and threatened to damage his scooter if he didn’t hand over cash.

They made off with a small amount of money.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Both men are described as white, with local accents, of medium build, and in their late teens to early 20s, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in and clean shaven.

One was wearing a woollen style hat, one a dark baseball cap.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 759 151117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.