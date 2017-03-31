Director appointed to pioneer Sunderland’s bid to create new jobs

A newly appointed council boss has been tasked with pushing the city’s world economy forward and boosting jobs for Wearside.

Sunderland City Council has appointed Peter McIntyre as its executive director of economy and place.

Mr McIntyre joins the council from the Northumberland development company Arch, where as its chief executive he has helped spearhead the regeneration across the county.

Before joining Arch, Mr McIntyre was director of planning and programme management at 1NG, the development company for Newcastle and Gateshead and before that held a number of planning and regeneration roles at Newcastle City Council.

In his new role, he will be at the forefront of the next phase of Sunderland’s development as a hub of the regional and national economy.

This will involve working with and influencing a range of key stakeholders and businesses across the country, Westminster, Europe and the wider global economy, to ensure that “Sunderland continues to build on its proven strengths in advanced manufacturing, customer service fulfilment and software.”

The role also carries responsibility for bringing jobs and growth to Sunderland as well as delivering excellent front line services to residents.

Council leader Councillor Paul Watson said: “I’m delighted Peter is joining us.

“He has an outstanding track record in regeneration and a reputation for going into areas and transforming them.

“I’m particularly pleased that he is joining us at a time when there is so much going on in Sunderland.

“We’re already well advanced with the new Wear Crossing but there is so much more in store.

“Peter will be leading the work on important projects like the International Advanced Manufacturing Park, the Vaux site, seafront developments, continued investment in the city centre and the other £1.2billion worth of investment to come to Sunderland over the next four years.”

Council chief executive Irene Lucas added: “We were really impressed with Peter, with his reputation for getting things done and with his enthusiasm for all the exciting regeneration projects underway in Sunderland and I’m very much looking forward to work with him.”

Mr McIntyre said: “I’m really excited about coming to Sunderland, although it will be a huge wrench to leave Northumberland and all the fantastic people I’ve worked with in my time here.

“Having seen the developments currently underway in Sunderland and having read about plans for the International Advanced Manufacturing Park and a whole raft of other development sites this is a great time to join Sunderland and I’m really looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

During his time at Arch, Mr McIntyre increased the development company’s annual turnover from £2million to almost £30million, supported the creation of almost 500 jobs and brought more than £90million of private sector investment into Northumberland.

Arch is responsible for managing a £300million portfolio of commercial and residential property, with profits from commercial activities reinvested to support economic and social development across Northumberland.