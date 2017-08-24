Delight as Sunderland's Academy 360 sees record GCSE results

Students at Academy 360 are celebrating record GCSE success.

The Pennywell school saw 55% of students achieve a secure pass in maths under the new grading system and 46%in English – an improvement on last year’s figures despite the removal of coursework from the final mark.

Academy 360 pupils arrive to collect their results

"I am delighted with how we have performed," said principal Rachel Donohue.

"We have seen a 20% increase in results over the last two years. I am incredibly proud of the hard work of the students and what the team here has achieved.

"Today is about celebrating the achievements of our students and the community here in Pennywell."

A total of 36% of pupils achieved five GCSE passes at A* to C grade with maths and English at grade 4+.

Natalie White opens her envelope

Science passes at A* to C more than doubled last year’s pass rate. Other highlights include a 95% pass rate for pupils taking PE, with GCSE passes at hospitality rising from 41% last year to 79%.

Academy 360’s A* to C grade GCSE pass rate has increased by more than 20% since 2015.

Among the school's high achievers was Corey Burlinson, who gained three A* GCSEs, a maths grade 8, English Language grade 6, four GCSE Bs and a C pass.

Corey said he had been confident about how he had done and was delighted with his results: "Not to be cocky, but I was expecting that - those were my targets," he said.

Natalie White with mum Joanne

Now he is off to study further maths, physics and English at A Level at Sunderland College - but isn't sure what will happen after that.

"I had an idea of doing accountancy but I really don't know right now," he said.

Natalie White achieved a maths grade 7, English Language and English Literature grade 5s, one A*, one A, three Bs and two Cs and was left with a pleasnt dilemma - what to do next.

"I'm very happy," she said.

Corey Blenkinsop

"I am going to go to college but I am a bit undecided about what subjects to take," she said.

"I have got to make my mind up today."

Mum Joanne was on hand to see Natalie open her results envelope: "I'm so glad she got the results she wanted," she said.

"I am really proud of her."

Connor Turner is off to college after achieving As in ICT and computing, along with a B, three Cs and grade six in maths and English language and a five in English Literature.

"At the start of the year I was expecting my grades to be low, but through the year my predictions have gone up pass most of them," her said.

Connor Turner

"I am surprised and very happy."