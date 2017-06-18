Day of sport marks 21st anniversary of youngster’s tragic death

A day of sports has been held in memory of a youngster who died of a brain haemorrhage aged just 10.

An annual netball tournament took place in the grounds of Dyke House Sports and Technology College to raise funds for the Clarke Lister Brain Haemorrhage Foundation.

Carol Lister, front, during the football and Netball tournament held for the Clarke Lister Appeal held at Dyke House School.

The Peterlee youngster was just 10 years old when he died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage on June 17, 1996.

Following his death his family set up the foundation in the hope of saving the lives of others and now, 21 years later, the charity is as successful as ever.

Clarke’s mum, Carole Lister, launched the netball tournament about six years ago to mark the anniversary of her son’s death and now she has her sights set on growing it into a much bigger day.

She said: “For the first time this year we are having a football tournament as well.

I am hoping that next year we can open it up to get the whole community involved Carole Lister

“I am hoping that next year we can open it up to get the whole community involved, with a whole range of sports and dancing.”

Carole said she has had huge support from Avondale Community Zone at Dyke House, which is based in the grounds of the school, and with their help she hopes to launch an organisation group to bring next year’s event together.

This year Carole decided to half the proceeds from the netball tournament with The Jo Cox Foundation, as this weekend marks the first anniversary of the MPs death.

Carole said: “The day before is Clarke’s memorial, which is hard for us, so we know what Jo’s family are going through.

Mixed netball game during event for the Clarke Lister Appeal

“Jo has left behind two young children and a devoted husband, who has pledged to continue to keep up the good work that Jo did.

“Their anniversaries are just one day between and therefore significant in my choice.

“Avondale have always given their support to our appeal and this year two charities will benefit.”

Since the Clarke Lister Brain Haemorrhage Foundation was launched it has raised thousands of pounds to help others.

Clarke Lister.

The latest venuture is the opening of The Clarke Lister Feel Good Centre in Seaham, to support people who have a neurological conditions and to enhance their quality of life.