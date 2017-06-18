Search

Day of fun at nature reserve’s Wildathon

Lydia and Phoebe Dawkins with dad Paul, helping education leader Alison Mell build a giant bug hotel.

Families showed their wild side in a day of fun at a Wearside nature reserve today.

A ‘Wildathon’ was held at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, in Houghton.

Stroryteller Eileen Osbourne with Olly Wilson.

There were numerous activities to be enjoyed, with children given the chance to build a home for nature and join in with the build of a giant bug hotel.

Children also took part in yoga on the meadow, while there were crafts activities outside, and book reading in a bookworm corner.

Budding artists designed their own mini-beast or bird, and a resident storyteller was on hand to tell wild stories.

There was also the chance for youngsters to create a wild work of art and leave a sculpture in the woods.

Ava Featonby helps Angela Tomlinson create a clippy mat.

Leigh Johnson, Lynn Moor and Jan Young practice yoga in the meadow.

