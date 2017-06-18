Day of fun at nature reserve’s Wildathon

Families showed their wild side in a day of fun at a Wearside nature reserve today.
A ‘Wildathon’ was held at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, in Houghton.
There were numerous activities to be enjoyed, with children given the chance to build a home for nature and join in with the build of a giant bug hotel.
Children also took part in yoga on the meadow, while there were crafts activities outside, and book reading in a bookworm corner.
Budding artists designed their own mini-beast or bird, and a resident storyteller was on hand to tell wild stories.
There was also the chance for youngsters to create a wild work of art and leave a sculpture in the woods.