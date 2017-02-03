Daughter determined to fulfil Sunderland dad’s dying wish

A daughter heartbroken by her father’s death is hoping to make his dying wish a reality.

Heather Howat is determined to make it a night to remember as she hosts a charity event in Sunderland in memory of her dad Stanley Hedley.

Stanley Hedley

The event, on February 24 at South Hylton Working Men’s Club, will be in aid of the James Cook Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and the British Heart Foundation.

The causes were chosen by her dad shortly before he died on December 10 following a stroke, aged 66.

Already, the 32-year-old has received the backing of a number of businesses who have donated prizes for the night.

Heather, from Grindon, said: “Being without him is horrendous. We were so close as a family - he is a massive miss.

“He was big on giving to charities and supporting charities. The last time I spoke to him, he asked me to hold a charity night for the British Heart Foundation.

“It’s final thing he asked of me and I want to try and make it as big as possible.

“It’s something I’m really passionate about doing for him.”

Stanley, a former youth offending team worker from Milfield, had cardiomyopathy and for years suffered with mobility issues and an irregular heart beat.

The grandfather, who loved to raise cash for charity, suffered a heart attack in November and underwent a triple heart bypass weeks later. However, he died just two weeks before Christmas.

Heather added: “My dad had quite a musical background and we used to sing together quite a lot.

“It’s why I chose to organise a karaoke night for him.

Tickets for the night are now on sale at the club, in Ford Lodge West, High Street, South Hylton.

She added: “He really did idolise us all and loved my step-mam. They did everything together, she took really good care of him.

“He was just loved by so many and he will be a huge miss, it’s why I am doing the best I can to make the night a success in his memory.”

As well as karaoke, there will also be a raffle and fundraising photo booth.