Dad asks council bosses to tackle rats problem in Sunderland street

A father has pleaded with council bosses to do more about a build-up of rubbish after rats were spotted on his street.

Kevin Day, 33, of Alice Street, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, says he has seen a number of the rodents there over recent weeks.

It is attracting rats and you see them scurrying up and down the street Kevin Day

He claims numerous items have been dumped in the street, and has called on Sunderland City Council to address the problem.

Mr Day, who lives with partner Emma Peters, 28, and whose son Louie, 5, regularly visits, said: “The council used to come twice a week, and now it’s probably once. There has been an accumulation of rubbish and it is attracting rats. You see them scurrying up and down the street.

“It’s a complete mess. We’ve had settees, beds and all sorts left out in the back lane.

“It’s an absolute nightmare. The council needs to address this problem.”

Sunderland City Council portfolio holder for city services, Coun Michael Mordey, said: “Most residents dispose of rubbish correctly but I would urge people like Mr Day to report any problems to us directly, so we can act when the resources become available.

“The situation we are in is a direct consequence of Government austerity measures. There simply isn’t the money available to us to carry on as we did.

“The council can only work with the resources available to it. If anyone has concerns on littering they can report it by telephoning 0191 520 5550 or visiting our website sunderland.gov.uk”