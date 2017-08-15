Cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries after crash in East Rainton

Have your say

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash involving one car in East Rainton.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Durham Road around 7.20pm this evening, August 15.

Firefighters from Farringdon fire station attended along with North East Ambulance Service crews and Northumbria Police.

One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with head injuries and cuts to his arms and legs.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 7.20pm and sent a Rapid Response Vehicle and a double crew ambulance.

"One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after sustaining a head injury and lacerations to his arms and legs."

The ambulance service left the scene at 8.20pm.