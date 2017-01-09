A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

The man in his 60s was discoverd next to his bike on a cycle track in Monkwearmouth in Sunderland.

The alarm was raised at about 1.25pm, yesterday.

His heart was restarted by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service before a crew from the Great North Air Ambulance Service placed him into a medically induced coma.

He was then taken by road to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he arrived in a critical condition