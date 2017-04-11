Currency exchange counter robbed of cash after staff member threatened

A man snatched a four-figure sum in a robbery on a city centre foreign exchange shop.

The theft happened on Friday between 3.20pm and 3.25pm at Eurochange, at the entrance to the Prince Bishops shopping centre in Durham.

A man wearing a black hooded top and a black Gore-Tex-style jacket entered the store and made threats to the female cashier.

Police say these were serious enough to force her to hand over a four-figure sum of cash, which the suspect then left with.

He was white, possibly in his 40s, approximately 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall and of average build.

He is also thought to have been wearing a grey/brown woolly hat.

Detective Constable Alan Meehan, of Durham Constabulary, said; “Thankfully no-one was hurt but the member of staff was left extremely shaken by the incident.

"We are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially a potential witness who was in Eurochange as a customer just before the robbery.

“This was a woman with dark hair, wearing glasses and a cream, diamond-patterned quilted jacket.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham City CID via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.