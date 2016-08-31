Cultural Spring announces series of autumn workshops

The Cultural Spring has announced its new programme of arts and craft workshops for the autumn,

You can get involved in photography, ceramics, jewellery making, creative writing, creating digital images, singing, calligraphy, sewing or learn to play a guitar, ukulele or bass.

Some of the sessions are free, others have a small charge to cover the cost of materials. Because of their popularity, most of the workshops now have to be booked in advance.

Emma Horsman, project director of The Cultural Spring, a three-year Arts Council-funded project to boost participation in the arts on Wearside and South Tyneside, said: “Our autumn term of workshops is the culmination of three years of programming, and our workshops have been attended by more than 3,000 people so far.

“We’ll find out later this year if we will receive additional funding to continue the work of the Cultural Spring from 2017 onwards, but at this moment in time we turn our attention to supporting the groups that have emerged over the last three years in becoming sustainable so that they can continue long into the future.

“Our programme has many of the workshops that have proved so popular over the three years, but it also includes a couple of unique opportunities to do something really different.

“For instance, in September we’ll have workshops led by the hugely creative and influential Lindsay Kemp, who worked with both David Bowie and Kate Bush.”

The first few workshops of the autumn programme include:

l Jewellery making at Boldon Colliery Community Association, Tuesday, September 13 to Tuesday, November 15, 5pm – 7pm, (voluntary contribution of £2 – must be booked) l Contemporary jewellery making at Café No4, East Boldon, Monday, September 12 – Monday, November 14, 6.30pm – 8.30pm (voluntary contribution of £3 per person – must be booked)

l Ukuleles at Hylton Castle Workingmen’s Club every Tuesday and Thursday, 7pm – 9pm (free and no booking required)

l Storytelling and rhyme time at Miss Tina’s, Southwick, Thursday, September 15 – Thursday, November 24, 1pm – 2.30pm (voluntary contribution of £2 per family)

l GUB Club – Guitar, ukulele and bass club at Sunderland Quaker Meeting House, Roker, Tuesday, September 13 – Tuesday, December 6 7.15-8.45pm (voluntary contribution of £3 per person per week – must be booked)

l Exploring literature at Whitburn Library, Tuesday, September 27 to Tuesday, November 1, 1.30 – 3.30pm (voluntary contribution of £2 per session – must be booked)

To book a course on the new workshops list, call Michael Barrass on 0191 427 8197 or email booking@theculturalspring.co.uk

For further information on the workshops or to see the full autumn workshop programme for The Cultural Spring, log on to www.theculturalspring.org.uk or follow the Twitter account @Cultural_Spring for the latest news.