Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle smash near Houghton

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man arrested after a four-vehicle collision on Wearside.

The accident happened around 11.35am on Wednesday on the B1404 between Houghton and Warden Law.

A 61-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on police bail.

Officers are particularly keen to identify the drivers of a silver Vauxhall Vectra and black Vauxhall Vectra that were seen driving at speed on the B1404 towards from the direction of Seaton at the time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 359 310517 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.