Woman suffers head injury in Sunderland hit-and-run

A woman was treated in hospital for a head injury after a hit-and-run in Sunderland.

A car hit a 28-year-old pedestrian on Hylton Bank, just outside South Hylton Metro Station, on Tuesday at about 5,55pm.

Police say the car involved, believed to be a red Audi A3, failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards Pennywell.

A Northumbria Police statement added: "The pedestrian, a 28-year-old local woman, was taken to hospital with a head injury. It is not believed to be serious at this time.

"Police inquiries are ongoing but officers are now appealing for the driver of the Audi, or anyone who may have seen the collision, to get in touch.

"They are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a Ford Connect van being driven behind the Audi at the time of the incident.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with information that could help the investigation, should call police on 101 quoting reference 830 24/01/17."