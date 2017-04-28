Woman saved from sex attacker when her dog bit him on behind

A woman was saved from a shocking sexual assault when her devoted dog bit her attacker on the bottom.

Anthony Marsh had pinned down his victim in her Wearside home and was "twisting and pinching" her skin while simulating sex on her and uttering vile insults.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the woman was unable to break free, but her pet stepped in and saved her.

Prosecutor Jonathan Devlin told the court: "Her dog came to her assistance, biting the defendant on the backside, causing him to release his grip."

The court heard the victim was able to run off and barricade herself in the bathroom, which brought an end to the sex ordeal, which left her "petrified".

The 53-year-old attacker had locked the doors at the woman's home and had the keys, as well as her phone, during the ordeal .

Even after the sickening attack, Marsh continued to pester his victim by phone, then hand-delivered notes saying he "wanted to be friends".

Mr Devlin added: "He began to express his love for her.

"She decided to contact the police when she realised he simply wasn't going to take 'no' for an answer and simply would not stop contacting her. "

Marsh, formerly of Tenth Street, Blackhall Colliery, admitted sexual assault, common assault and harassment.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to two years behind bars, with 10 years registration as a sex offender. and a lifelong restraining order to keep him away from the woman.

The judge told Marsh: "You jumped on top of her and pinned her down. You pinched and nipped her sides, stomach and breasts. You began simulating sexual intercourse upon her.

"Her dog came to her rescue and bit you, which caused a pause and allowed her to run upstairs and lock herself in the bathroom."

Stephen Constantine, defending, said Marsh has a criminal record, but has been out of trouble for many years, is devoted to his family and has a "strong bond" to his children.

Mr Constantine said the contact Marsh made with the woman after the attack was his "attempt to try and sort matters out".

He added: "There will be no further contact."