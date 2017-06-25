Woman’s drug death in South Shields sparks police warning

A woman has died and a man is ill in hospital after an apparent drugs overdose in South Shields.

Northumbria Police are reminding members of the public about the dangers of taking suspected illegal drugs.

A force statement said: "On Saturday June 24, officers were called to an address in South Shields after receiving reports regarding the welfare of a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

"The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene but unfortunately passed away.

“The man was taken to hospital where he remains under observation at this time.

"At this stage the type of suspected illegal substance taken is unknown.

“However, Northumbria Police wish to alert people across the North East of the dangers of taking illegal substances or drugs which have not been prescribed to them as the consequences could prove fatal.

"If anyone has taken an illegal substance and becomes unwell they should seek immediate medical advice. Anyone who needs emergency medical attention should call 999."

To report information about drugs and drugs supply contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 751 24/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111