Woman raped in secluded Sunderland car park

Police are appealing for information after an alleged rape in Sunderland.

At 11pm on Sunday, September 11, a 50-year-old woman was approached by a man in a car on Burn Park Road, Sunderland.

The man spoke to the woman and she agreed to get in the car with him.

Officers believe they then drove to a petrol station on Durham Road in Sunderland and the man got out of the car and went into the shop.

He then drove the pair to a secluded car park surrounded by trees where he raped her in the back seat of the vehicle.

The victim was then dropped off next to where she had first been picked up.

The man is described as being white, of medium build and clean shaven with short black hair. He may have been wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

The car is believed to have been a dark coloured vehicle.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim at this time and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who might have seen the vehicle, or anything suspicious, around 11pm on Sunday evening to come forward and speak to police on 101 quoting reference number 1261 13/09/16.