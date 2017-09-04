Woman 'lost her job and home' after attack by Sunderland thug boyfriend

A drunken Sunderland man launched a vicious assault on his partner following a night out.

George Farrell argued with his then girlfriend in pubs in Sunderland and on the way home in a taxi, South Northumbria Magistrates' Court heard.

"The argument continued after they arrived back at the home of the defendant's mother," said Lesley Burgess, prosecuting.

"Farrell called the victim names saying she was a 'slag' and a 'fat mess'.

"He then pinned her to the bed before butting her and banging her head off a wall.

"Farrell then picked up some scissors, telling the victim he was going to cut off her fingers and hair.

"His mother intervened in a bid to get the scissors off him before police were called."

In a victim impact statement, the victim said the assault had caused her to lose her job and home and she was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Farrell, 23, of Lambton Street, New Herrington, admitted common assault on July 1.

A separate charge of common assault against his mother was withdrawn.

Dan Pygal, defending, said: "Mr Farrell answers for the single offence against his ex-partner, he is not here to be dealt with for any other offence.

"He has been remanded in custody since July 3, which means he would be released very shortly from any prison sentence imposed today.

"While he would be on post-sentence supervision, he wouldn't get the extensive help with his various drink and drugs problems that he would get under the terms of a community sentence.

"Mr Farrell wants nothing more to do with his victim.

"When he is released from custody, he hopes to move to a new area to make a fresh start."

Farrell was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity and a 40-day substance misuse programme.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim and made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting her for 12 months.