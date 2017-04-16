Wearside veteran stabbed to death at military base

A former soldier from Wearside has been stabbed to death at a veterans' centre in North Yorkshire.

Craig Guy, 34, suffered fatal injuries in an incident at The Beacon at Catterick Garrison at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with his murder, and is due in court tomorrow morning.

Mr Guy was from Washington, and is believed to have also lived in the Southwick area of Sunderland.

Recently he had been a resident at The Beacon, which offers supported housing to single veterans who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, and who have support needs.

It helps veterans making the transition into civilian life, offering "a friendly, warm, safe supportive base - a beacon of hope to veterans of all ages".