Watch the moment a pub was torched by arsonists as landlord's family slept upstairs

Dramatic CCTV footage of the moments a fire was started at a pub was today released by police.

At 1.05am on Sunday, January 22, two men smashed a window in the bar area of The Jubilee pub in Gosforth and poured in an accelerant.



They then set fire to the liquid, causing the pub to catch fire.



The landlord and his family, including young children, were upstairs at the time, but thankfully managed to escape unharmed.



The fire was brought under control and extinguished by fire services, but caused substantial damage to the Jubilee Road pub.



Inquiries are ongoing into the arson and officers are appealing for anyone who knows who is responsible to contact them.



Inspector Julie Rana of Northumbria Police said: "This was incredibly dangerous and people could have easily been killed.

Police released CCTV footage of the arson attack on The Jubilee pub.

"There were people, including young children, inside the pub asleep at the time this happened.

"You can see from the footage just how quick and violent the fire was - it is a miracle no one was hurt.



"A full investigation is being carried out to find those responsible and we are checking CCTV in the area for any suspicious cars or people.

"We are speaking with local residents and if anyone thinks they have any information that could help then please speak to us as soon as possible."



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 101 22/01/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.