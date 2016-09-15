Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A danger dad sped through the streets like a "rally driver" during a shocking police chase that was caught on camera.

During a 20-minute pursuit Edward Magnus, who did not have a full licence, reached speeds of more than 80mph in built-up areas and ignored red lights, roundabouts and junctions.

Edward Magnus was told he was lucky to only get a suspended sentence.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 27-year old "straight lined" a roundabout at Chester Road in Sunderland at high speed, which resulted in his Ford Focus becoming airborne for a significant distance.

The chase, through Silksworth, Houghton-le-Spring, Shiney Row, Grindon and Penywell, was captured on the police car's dashboard camera. Footage from the film was played in court.

Prosecutor Paul Rowland told the court: "He showed a blatant disregard for his own safety and for the safety of other road users.

"At one point, on Chester Road in Sunderland, the defendant straight lined a roundabout, with Holborn Road, at approximately 85mph, which resulted in the car being airborne for a significant distance before landing back on the road with a violent thud.

Magnus led police back and forth through the streets of Pennywell.

"The officer stated that the defendant's driving through Pennywell estate was akin to that of a rally driver."

The court heard after the chase was abandoned by the police, Magnus, who works in the motor industry, dumped the car, but was arrested nearby.

He confessed he had just bought the vehicle for £400 and decided to take it out on a "stupid ride.".

Magnus, of Presthope Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for a police officer.

Magnus was doing 90mph as he drove past Penshaw Monument.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 240 hours' unpaid work, £340 costs and a two-year road ban.

The judge told him: "You have come very, very close indeed to an immediate custodial sentence.

"There was clearly a risk of causing serious injury, serious damage or even death. It was pure good fortune no one was hurt and no damage was caused.

"This was a persistent and prolonged piece of dangerous driving."

Christopher Morrison, defending, said Magnus, who survived cancer in the past, has never been in trouble before and had panicked when he saw the police.

He bought the car with the intention of passing his driving test so his family would have transport. He has a good employment record and works hard to support his family.