WATCH: Police officer speaks after four are arrested following fight at Sunderland pub

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fight at a Sunderland pub.

The men arrested were all wanted in connection with a pre-arranged fight at the Williamson Jameson pub in Fawcett Street in Sunderland on Sunday, August 21 - the same day Sunderland played Middlesbrough at home.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident at the time and since then police have been carrying out enquiries to identify others involved.

Southern Area Command Superintendent Sarah Pitt said: “We believe this was a pre-arranged fight to coincide with the first match of the season and while four people were arrested on the day we believed there were other people involved and have been carrying out enquiries to identify those people.”