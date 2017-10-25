Warning over fake emails as 'speeding' scam circulates

Have your say

Police have issued a warning about fake emails as a scam circulates.

Police say that a scam email is in circulation, which tries to extract money from people for speeding, fraudulently claiming to be from a police force.

The emails claim the 'police' have 'photographic evidence' of speeding.

People are being urged to immediately delete the email - as it will install a virus on your device which can hack your details.

The scam leads to a banking trojan malware - a virus that hacks into your computer and can access or track your personal information.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Anyone who received the scam email is urged to delete it immediately and not click on any of the links including a red box embedded in the email.

"If you do receive a suspicious email report it to Action Fraud. isit https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

"If you are caught speeding in the Northumbria Police area we will only notify you by sending a letter, a Notice of Intended Prosecution personally addressed to the registered keeper of the offending vehicle or to the nominated driver.

"This letter, which will be sent via Royal Mail, never email, will include the vehicle details, date and location of offence, a unique reference number and has the Northumbria Police emblem in the top right.

"That’s how you know it’s legitimate.

"If in doubt, contact the Northumbria Police Fixed Penalty Unit on 01661 863618."