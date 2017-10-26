Warning as fraudsters send fake police speeding fine emails

Police are warning drivers to be wary after a speeding fines scam which aims to extract money from them.

Northumbria Police said fraudsters are using realistic emails claiming to have "photographic evidence" of speeding.

Officers are urging people to immediately delete the email - as it will install a virus on devices which can hack personal details.

A spokesman said: "The scam leads to a banking trojan malware - a virus that hacks into your computer and can access or track your personal information.

"Anyone who received the scam email is urged to delete it immediately and not click on any of the links including a red box embedded in the email.

"If you do receive a suspicious email report it to Action Fraud.

"If you are caught speeding in the Northumbria Police area we will only notify you by sending a letter, a Notice of Intended Prosecution personally addressed to the registered keeper of the offending vehicle or to the nominated driver.

"This letter, which will be sent via Royal Mail, never e-mail, will include the vehicle details, date and location of offence, a unique reference number and has the Northumbria Police emblem in the top right. That’s how you know it’s legitimate."

The force spokesman said if drivers are in doubt, they can contact the Northumbria Police Fixed Penalty Unit on 01661 863618