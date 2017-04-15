Wanted man may be in Sunderland

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a man wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order.

Inquiries are on-going to trace Stewart Cran, aged 39, of no fixed address.

The conditions of his order prevent him from visiting a certain address and Northumbria Police are now investigating claims that he breached this restriction.

It's thought he may be in the Gateshead area although he may also have links to the Sunderland area.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but ring 999 immediately.