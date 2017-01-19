UPDATE: Men appear in court charged with attempted raid on Sunderland Post Office

Two men have appeared in court charged with an attempted robbery at a Wearside Post Office.

On Monday, two men attempted to rob Ford Post Office in Hylton Road.

The incident happened at the Post Office in Hylton Road, Sunderland.

George Tumilty, 31, of Flodden Road, Ford Estate, and Kevin Jarvis, 45 of Garfield Street, in Pallion, both appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at a further hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, February 16.