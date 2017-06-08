Two charged after man, 42, dies in hit-and-run

A man injured in a hit-and-run incident in Houghton has died, police have announced.

At around 9.40pm last Friday police received a report that 42-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle in Seaham Road in Houghton.

He has now died.

He has been named as Gary Wood, who was from Seaham Road in Houghton.

A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving, fail to stop at an accident and perverting the course of justice.

He is Liam Carr, 19, from Langdon Road in Newcastle.

Another man – Gareth Bainbridge, 38, of School Road, Houghton – has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are both due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.