Two arrested on suspicion of arson after huge Sunderland blaze

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge fire at a former bingo hall in Southwick.

Firefighters worked overnight to tackle the fire at the community link furniture store building at The Green in Southwick last night.

Crews work through the night to control Sunderland bingo hall fire

The blaze, which started yesterday at around 5.30pm, ripped through a former bingo hall in the city which was being used as an auction rooms business.

Today Northumbria Police officers have confirmed the pair are currently in police custody and helping with inquiries.

Officers were in the area this morning speaking to local people and the fire services are working with the local authority to make the building safe.

Fire in Southwick. The scene on Saturday.

Roads around the building remain cordoned off at this time as a safety precaution.

Devastation as blaze rips through former Sunderland bingo hall

Inquiries remain ongoing into the fire and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 reference number 864 02/2/17