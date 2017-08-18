Troubled tenant left housemate with 'nasty wound' after getting eviction note at South Shields home

A troubled tenant who lashed out when he was told he was about to be evicted from his home has been spared jail.

Colin Rutter was living in a multi-occupancy property in Baring Street, South Shields, which housed people with various difficulties, but was told on December 29 last year he would have to leave due to his behaviour.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after receiving the news, via a note left in his room, the 26-year-old "lost his temper" with Darren Roberts, a fellow tenant who was trusted by the landlord to run the accommodation, and headbutted and punched him.

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien told the court: "On the day of the offence, Mr Roberts made his way into the defendant's room and left a note, saying he was no longer going to be allowed to remain in the property.

"The defendant, it seems, took exception to that. He went into the room of Mr Roberts, to remonstrate with him and complain about what had happened.

"It seems, quite frankly, he lost his temper."

The court heard the violence left Mr Roberts with a "nasty wound" above his eye.

Rutter, of no fixed address, admitted assault and has been sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours unpaid work.

Mr recorder Kirtley told him: "You appreciate, using violence against other people, whatever your emotional state, is simply unacceptable."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Rutter, who is articulate, not heavily convicted and has been living in "down and out" hostels, wants to "get himself sorted out" and hopes to attend college

Mr Adams added: "There is a little bit more to him than meets the eye.

"He is precisely the kind of human being who needs a little bit of a hand and he would get that through the probation service."