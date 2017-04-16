Tributes paid to South Shields coma dad who lost his fight for life after taxi rank attack

Dozens of tributes have been paid to a South Shields dad who has lost his eight-month fight for life.

Calvin Mclellan had been in a coma since August, when he was assaulted near a taxi rank in Mile End Road, South Shields.

Sadly, the 30-year-old died a few days ago, leaving two daughters, Scarlett, 10, and Masie-Sue, five.

In February Connor Jary, 18, of Moreland Road, South Shields, was jailed for three years at Newcastle Crown Court.

Two years were for the one-punch attack on Mr Mclellan and an additional 12 months for a previous, separate incident. He pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm.

People were quick to pay tribute to Mr Mclellan on the Gazette's Facebook age.

Here's some of your comments.

Niki Newman: "Devastating. One punch. That's all it has taken for this to happen. His poor girls and family. How do you explain that daddy isn't coming home?"

Stacie Pentland: "Two liitle girls have been left with out a daddy, a mother with out her son, a brother with out his little brother, and a older sister with out her baby brother, their pride and joy."

Ann Cooper: "RIP sonna. I've known him and his family since he was a toddler, it's heartbreaking what his family have had to endure over the last 8 months. Sending my love to them all xx."

Jen Kennedy: "So sad. RIP Calvin Mclellan. Your family and friends and all of Shields will get justice for you and your little girls. Fly high. Thoughts go out to all family at this sad time xx."

Kathleen Osguthorpe: "My thoughts are with his wife and family also his mother, who I know have all severely suffered since this happened. Rest in peace Calvin, and God bless you."

Hayley Graham: "I can't begin to imagine what his family are going through. Deepest sympathy to all his family xx."

Lisa Newman: "RIP Calvin, fly high. Only met you a few times and you were such a lovely lad. Thinking of your little ones and family."

Trevor Clark: "This news is so sad. Sending my love to his family."

Geoffrey Burn: "Poor lad, R.I.P, hope you get justice."