Tributes flood in to tragic Sunderland teacher Julie Parkin

Police outside the house in Kirkwood Close, Castletown, where Julie Parkin was found dead.

Tributes have been pouring in to tragic teacher Julie Parkin, who was found stabbed to death in Sunderland.

The 39-year-old was discovered with fatal knife wounds at her home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, early yesterday.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Mrs Parkin was a much-loved teacher at West Boldon Primary School, and dozens of tributes to her have been left on social media.

Here are a few of them:

Leanne Fowler: "Life is so unfair. Taken far too soon. I am honoured to have known such a beautiful person inside and out. Thinking of all your beautiful family at this sad time xxx."

Becca Davison: "Absolutely heartbreaking :( an amazing teacher loved by all her pupils and such a lovely woman! Always had a smile on her face R.I.P Mrs Parkin xxx."

Shell Keeyyo: "I hope the family find some closure in this horrific time...my thoughts are with them all xx."

Chris Conifey: "RIP Jules! Never forget our childhood at English Martyrs. Always smiling! A beautiful soul taken far too soon ."

Linda Walton: "RIP Julie taken too soon God bless thoughts with your family xx."

Sarah Louise Maxwell: "So terribly sad. May she R.I.P. Thoughts go out to her family and friends at this tragic time."

Kay Robson: "Heartbreaking, so saddened to hear this. Thoughts are with family and friends. R.I.P. beautiful girl x."

Charlie Brown: " R.I.P. Julie, such a lovely lass . My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friendsxxx."

Patricia Hodgson: "From neighbours in a nearby street, our thoughts are with the family."

Kurt Vicky Lucas: "R.I.P. Julie thinking of your poor children, may you live on through them, sleep tight xx."

Kate Yates: "R.I.P Julie. Thinking of all your family, friends, work colleagues and children at the school x."

Joanne Dickinson: "Such sad news, a fantastic teacher to my son ,and a genuinely lovely lady. May you rest in peace Mrs Parkin xxx."

Jenny Usher: "Heartbreaking. Such a beautiful girl, inside and out ."

Melissa Elliott: "Heartbreaking, amazing teacher and beautiful woman. Me and my children will miss you xxx."

Jay Lodge: "Rest in peace Julie. So sad. Thinking of her two children at this terrible time."