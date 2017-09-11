Trial date set for men accused of murdering woman whose body was found in blazing car in Sunderland

Two men accused of the murder of a young Vietnamese mum whose body was found in a burning car face a trial that could last more than a month.

Emergency services were called to Success Road in Shiney Row, Sunderland, in the early hours of August 15 after a vehicle was reported to be on fire and found the body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen inside.

The scene in Shiney Row after Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was discovered

The 29-year-old woman is from the Killingworth area of North Tyneside.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with murder.

They appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning via video link to HMP Frankland.

The men were not asked to enter pleas to the charge during the hearing.

The court heard the estimated length of time the trial should take is around five weeks.

Judge Paul Sloan QC ordered that the trial should take place on February 26 next year.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held on November 13.

The judge told the men: "I have fixed your case for trial at the earliest date it is possible to fix it, which is February 26 next year.

"You will be remanded in custody today.

"There is to be a pre-trial hearing in November and you will both be produced in person for that hearing.

"Your legal teams will be through to see you before that hearing date."