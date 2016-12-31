Three youths spend night in cells after incident in McDonalds

Police arrested three young people in Peterlee as part of a zero tolerance operation.

Officers were called to the McDonalds restaurant in the town centre of Peterlee following reports from staff of a male cause criminal damage.

PCSOs, assisted by the Police Interceptors and response officers, identified and arrested the three youths, one for the damage and two for public order offences.

The police say this was part of Operation Honeygate aimed at tackling anti social behaviour which they say will not be tolerated.