Three men released on bail in Sunderland rape investigation

Police have released three men on bail in connection with a Sunderland rape investigation.

Enquiries are continuing into the allegations that a woman was raped in the city earlier this week.

Police received a report at around 7pm on Wednesday that a woman had been raped and a second woman had been sexually assaulted in an address in Riversdale Terrace, Eden Vale.

Three men - two aged 18 and one 25-year-old - were arrested on suspicion of rape and have now been released pending further investigations.

Superintendent Steve Heatley said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Extra officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries and to offer reassurance to the community.

Enquiries are on-going and any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 931 300817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.