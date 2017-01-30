Three charged with offences against vulnerable OAP

Three people have been charged in connection with offences against a vulnerable elderly man in Newcastle.

The charges relate to a number of incidents in November in which thousands of pounds of cash and property were stolen from a man in his 80s in the Benwell area.

Sarah Mercer, 32, of Bentinck Road, Newcastle, has been charged with robbery.

Barry Parker, 58, of Colston Street, and Gemma Hornsby, 31, of Sceptre Court, Newcastle, have been charged with receiving stolen goods.

They will all appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on February 17.