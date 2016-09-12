Three arrested after bullets fired at Sunderland home as part of feud

Three people have been arrested after shots were fired at a house in Sunderland as part of an ongoing feud.

Armed police were called out on Monday morning to Craigshaw Square, in Hylton Castle, following reports a window had been damaged by bullets.



Three people were later arrested as police carried out searches in the area and visited two addresses in Hylton Castle and one in Town End Farm.

Police in Craigshaw Square

A senior office described the incident as "a dispute between people who know each other'. The cul-de-sac remained cordoned off during Monday afternoon while forensics officers worked at the scene.

Superintendent Brad Howe said: "We won't tolerate the use of firearms in our communities and will relentlessly pursue those involved.



"We believe this incident is a dispute between people who know each other and are doing all we can to arrest those involved. A number of searches have taken place this afternoon in Hylton Castle and Town End Farm utilising armed officers.



"While we recognise this may cause concern in our communities, I hope it offers reassurance to them of the efforts we will take against the criminal use of firearms and disrupting the criminal activities of those involved.



"Extra officers will be on patrol in Hylton Castle and Town End Farm and I would urge anyone who is concerned to please speak to an officer, they are there for our communities and to offer local residents reassurance and answer any concerns they may have."

Residents living nearby spoke of their shock at the shooting, which happened around 150 yards from Hylton Castle Primary School..

Local resident Valerie Hall, 65, said: "You don't expect guns to be going off near where you live.

"It's quite shocking because the area has been getting better in recent years."



Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hylton Castle area between 2am and 4am on Monday morning.



Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 73 12/09/16 or alternatively they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.