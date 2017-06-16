Three accused of manslaughter after man's death in alleged hit and run

Three men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 42-year-old man in an alleged hit and run.

Gareth Bainbridge, Liam Carr, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons are alleged to have jointly unlawfully killed Gary Wood on June 2 at Houghton.

They are each also charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Brett Thompson on the same date.

The charges stem from an incident in the car park of the Glendale social club in Houghton, following which Mr Wood was knocked over in Seaham Road by a car driven by Carr.

Carr is also charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He accepts he was driving the car but denies any wrongdoing, South Northumbria Magistrates' Court heard.

Lawyers for the three defendants applied for bail.

The magistrates granted Bainbridge bail on condition he lives at an address in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, observes a curfew, doesn't contact prosecution witnesses, and does not enter Houghton.

The 17-year-old was granted conditional bail.

Carr, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson appealed against the grant of bail for Bainbridge and the 17-year-old.

They will remain in custody until their bail appeal is heard by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court within the next two sitting days.

A preliminary hearing in the criminal case against all three defendants is a listed at the same court on July 6.