Teenager threatened with screwdriver and knocked unconscious in Sunderland attack

A teenager was punched in the face, threatened with a screwdriver and knocked unconscious in a terrifying attack in Sunderland.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 18-year-old man was assaulted on Sunday in Southwick Road/Kier Hardie Way, in Sunderland.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at about 4.30am.

Officers are now carrying out inquiries, and are on the lookout for two men.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "The 18-year-old was approached by two men.

"One of the men grabbed him and pulled him to the ground.

"He was then punched to the face and threatened with a screwdriver.

"He managed to get free but was then assaulted a second time by the men causing him to lose consciousness."

The spokesman added: "One of the men is described as 6ft, skinny build, mid-20s, white, thick stubble, wearing a black Adidas hooded top and blue jeans. He spoke with a Wearside accent.

"The second man is described as 5ft 6in, large build, mid-20s wearing a light grey three quarter length jacket and blue jeans.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries and appealing for information.

"Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 843 181216 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."