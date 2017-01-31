Teenager accused of murdering man will face trial

A teenager accused of murdering a man will face a trial by a jury in the summer.

Kieran Adey, 18, is accused of killing Mark Shaw, who was found dead at his home in Grange Villa, County Durham, in December.

The 29-year-old father had been beaten and stabbed.

Adey, of Queen Street, Grange Villa, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today via video link to HMP Durham.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge, but a trial date was listed for June 19.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held in March.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told Adey: "Pending the next hearing, you will be remanded in custody."