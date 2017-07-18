Teen arrested after calf shot in head on farmland

A calf had to be put to sleep after being shot in the head in East Durham.

Durham Police said the animal was one of several cows which were injured with what is believed to be an air weapon on a farm in Wingate.

Officers were called to the Station Town farm at 5.45pm on Saturday after the cows were discovered.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and animal cruelty. He was later released while police carry out an investigation.

And, officers are in the process of locating two other youths they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

Insp Lee Blakelock, said: “This is a shocking incident.

“Several animals have been injured, with one fatally, after being shot in the head with what is believed to be an air weapon.

“This calf has had to be put down by a vet.”

Anyone with information about the offence is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 385 of July 15.