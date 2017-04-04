Sunderland woman charged over £348,000 mortgage fraud

A Wearside woman has appeared in court charged with orchestrating a £348,000 mortgage fraud.

Anita Henderson, 46, faces three counts of fraud by false representation .

The three charges cover time periods of April 26, 2007, to July 6, 2007; September 30, 2008, to October 27, 2008; and October 18, 2010 to January 18, 2011.

It is said that she dishonestly, and intended thereby to make a gain or exposing another to risk of loss, made representations to Newcastle Building Society and NatWest which she knew to be untrue or misleading.

She is said to have claimed that she "controlled" Bargain Booze and Southside Taxis and stated these had operating profits of £39,000 and £38,000 respectively, for the years ending March 31 2006, and March 31 2007.

She is said to have further stated that the operating profits for the years ending March 31 2007 and March 31 2008, were £47,588 and £54,004, respectively; while the third counts states that she presented the operating profits of these two businesses for the years ending March 2009, and March 31 2010, were £35,837 and £37,045, respectively.

Prosecutor Lee Poppett said: "These are allegations of mortgage fraud.

"The total amount is £348,000.

"The defendant is charged with making false representation in respect of companies to obtain mortgages.

"If convicted, these offences attract a starting point of five years' custody."

No pleas were entered and the bench declined jurisdiction.

Henderson was told to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on May 2, to further progress the case.