Sunderland thug who boasted on Facebook about stabbing former friend is locked up

A teen knifeman who stabbed a former pal in the back and then boasted about the attack on Facebook has been put behind bars.

Leon Parkin plunged a large "chopping knife" into his ex-friend during a confrontation in the street in Sunderland on September 16 last year.

The 18-year-old, who was just 17 at the time, then boasted on the social networking site about "stabbing him up".

Parkin, of Thanet Road, Thorney Close, Sunderland, admitted wounding with intent.

At Newcastle Crown Court Mr Recorder Anthony Hawks sentenced Parkin to two years and eight months behind bars and warned: "You could have killed him."

The judge added: "You had been boasting about 'stabbing him up' on Facebook, which does you no credit at all.

"I don't think you need me to tell you now that if people arm themselves with knives and then use them, intending, as you accept by your plea, to cause really serious injury, then significant sentences of imprisonment will follow."

Prosecutor Rachel Masters told the court how the victim had been at a house party and was on his way, with other teens, to get some food when they got involved in a confrontation with other youths at a nearby property.

The victim's group had decided to abandon the idea of food and head back to the party when Parkin pounced.

Miss Masters said: "This defendant came running out of the house holding a large knife, the handle was black with a silver blade and it looked like a chopping knife.

"The defendant came running towards the victim and Mr Bates realised he was swinging the knife in his right hand.

"At that point, the knife did not make contact with him.

"He jumped and tried to kick him in the chest in self defence.

"As a result of this, the complainant fell to the ground in a crouched position.

"While in this position, the defendant reached over and stabbed the knife into the complaint's back."

The court heard the victim received treatment at Sunderland Royal Hospital but is believed to have made a full recovery.

Glen Gatland, defending, said Parkin, who had just split from his long-term girlfriend and had been a victim of bullying in the past, had taken diazepam and vodka before the attack.

Mr Gatland said Parkin, who is now completely drink and drug free, and his victim had been friends for around five years and what happened was "completely stupid".

He added; "He is remorseful."