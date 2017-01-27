Sunderland thug behind bars as ex-girlfriend left 'frozen in fear' after attacks

A violent brute is behind bars for two attacks on his ex-girlfriend within days.

Clinton Morrison, who was banned from contact with his victim through a lifelong restraining order, pushed her to the floor and left her "frozen in fear" when he turned up at her door unannounced on November 2.

The 23-year-old launched a second, more serious attack on her at her home on November 16, warning "I'm going to kill you this time" while repeatedly punching and kneeing her in the face.

The last attack left her with extensive bruising to her face, arms, body and head and she told police she was left feeling "scared" of living in her own home.

Morrison, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted two breaches of a restraining order, common assault, causing criminal damage and assault.

At Newcastle Crown Court Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to a total jail term of 25 months and said the second attack was "brutal and unprovoked".

Judge Spragg told him: "You punched her to the face about five times, you grabbed hold of her head and kneed her in the face repeatedly.

"You were shouting 'I'm going to kill you this time'.

"She suffered extensive bruising to her face, jaw, eyes, head, back of the ears and back of the arms.

"The photographs are very unpleasant and show a vast array of bruising.

"It was a sustained assault with a number of injuries."

The court heard during the first, less serious attack, Morrison had brandished a piece of wood at his victim while demanding to see her mobile phone.

He then "lunged" at her, grabbed her by the collar and pushed her to the floor while causing damage to a doorframe with the weapon.

She said she was "frozen in fear" through his aggressive behaviour, which came to an end when he walked out and threw a bottle at her front door before leaving.

At the time of the attacks, Morrison, who has 50 previous convictions, had recently been released from jail for violent offences and was drunk both times.

Alec Burns, defending, said Morrison has a history of mental health problems and now appreciates that he needs assistance.

Mr Burns added: "He realises drink has been a considerable problem.

"He has been in custody for two-and-a-half months and has been free of alcohol for that time. He intends to remain alcohol free and seek assistance as

soon as he is released."

Mr Burns said Morrison understands the relationship with his victim is over and added: "There is no risk of him returning to see her or trying to seek her out."